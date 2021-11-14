The DBX SUV is the current best-seller in Aston Martin’s line-up. And soon, very soon, the car will get another engine version.

As you already know, the DBX can be ordered only with the V8 4.0 liter twin-turbo engine signed by Mercedes-AMG. But starting this week, the Chinese people will be able to buy a new engine

version.

The new DBX variant will be equipped with a straight-six engine. We already know that the new SUV version will use the Mercedes-Benz-sourced 3.0 liter turbo inline-six engine which can be found on AMG 53 models.

For now, the British car manufacturer sais it doesn’t have any plans to offer this variant on other global markets than China.