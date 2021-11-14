Toyota has prepared some goodies for the 2022 Camry model. The best-selling sedan in Toyota’s line-up will be offered as a 2022 MY with more equipment level and additional option upgrade.

Here are the novelties. For the first time, the hybrid models will be offered in Nightshade edition. It comes with 18 inch black wheels, black shark fin antenna, window trim, special badges and black door handles and mirror caps.

The 2022 Toyota Camry will be available in five trim levels: LE, XLE, SE, XSE and Nighshade.

All models will get an upgraded active safety pack named Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+. It has, as an extra compared to the old system, the Automatic High Beams, and Road Sign Assist (RSA).

Also standard, the 2022 Toyota Camry will get Rear Seat Reminder, dual-zone climate control and an upgraded multimedia screen.