Honda launched the new HR-V a couple of months ago, but the sales haven’t start on all markets. In order to fullfill all the guys out there, Honda has decided to come up with a new SUV.

It is not a production model per se, because the new product will serve as a concept car. The name is simple: RS Concept and, according to our sources, it might wear the ZR-V moniker once it reaches production.

The new concept car was developed for emergent markets, so don’t expect to see it in North America or Europe or Japan. It was designed for Latin America and Southeast Asia and it will slot below the current HR-V.

The concept car was unveilied in Indonesia.