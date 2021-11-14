Toyota RAV4, the brand’s best-selling crossover, is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the US. In order to celebrate this thing, the Japanese car manufacturer has decided to launch the 2022 model.

As you can expect, the 2022 MY won’t be seen as a facelift, but there are some minor things that make it an anniverssary.

Starting the 2022 Model Year, the RAV4 will get the SE Hybrid. It gets standard monotone paint, fabric seats and a 7.0 inch touchscreen with six speakers. The SE Hybrid has two available packages: Weather and Convenience.

The new 2022 Toyota RAV4 will get the new Cavalry Blue paint. This new paint is available for the XSE, TRD Off-Road, and SE Hybrid trim levels. Meanwhile, the LE Hybrid, XLE, XLE Hybrid, and Adventure trims will be get new wheel color options, while the XLE Premium Hybrid and Limited Hybrid will be offered with a new wheel design.

For some trim levels, Toyota will offer new fresh headlights, while inside the cabin there are illuminated interior switches, and eight-way power-adjustable front seats (not available for all the trim levels).

The prince for the 2022 RAV4 will be announved in mid-December.