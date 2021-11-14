Porsche has published a teaser with the upcoming premiers scheduled for this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show. The event will took place next week and if you are going there, you’ll see two important new models.

In the sole teaser picture published by the German car manufacturer, you’ll see two models: 718 Cayman GT4 RS and the third Taycan body style.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS will be one of the most track-derived model that you’ll be able to buy.

For now, Taycan has only two body versions: the fastback Taycan and the break Taycan Cross Turismo. The third body variant could be a Sport Turismo.