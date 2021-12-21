Lexus demonstrates us the is building not only premium cars, but also vehicles that can go off-road. Lexus has revealed a new ROV (Recreational Off-highway Vehicle) Concept, a unique hydrogen-powered vehicle offering near zero-emissions driving combined with extreme off-road capability.

For the Lexus ROV Concept, the design team developed a vehicle that would look good in all kinds of natural environments. The car bears all the true hallmarks of an off-road vehicle with its exposed suspension, protective cage and chunky off-road tyres for driving along muddy tracks. Dimensions are: 3,120 mm (length), 1,725 mm (width), 1,800 mm (height).

The suspension cover, connected to the rear hydrogen fuel tank, protects functional parts as well as conveying the sense of durability inherited from Lexus SUVs. The dark bronze paint is carefully crafted along with a lightweight body and suspension designed for both comfort and fun off-road driving. Lexus ‘L’-motif front and rear lights and the rear LEXUS badge express the latest Lexus design language.

Inside, based on the Tazuna concept, it has a simple meter that instantly reads the information the driver needs while the driver concentrates on driving.

This ROV Concept embodies the exciting sound of an ICE and the responsive rise in torque that comes from the fast combustion speed of hydrogen, which Lexus believe is highly compatible with the ROV.

This hydrogen powered ROV concept is the result of Lexus’ desire to preserve true off-road pleasure in tomorrow’s low carbon society. To power this off-road fun, the 1.0-litre hydrogen engine works just like a petrol engine, but with a high-pressure tank for compressed hydrogen which is delivered precisely by a direct hydrogen injector.

With a lightweight body composed of a strong pipe frame and suspension that boasts a large amount of travel, the driver will enjoy the car’s natural movements, the distinctive ‘Lexus Driving Signature’ and the possibility to go anywhere they desire. Designed for dynamic and comfortable driving, the agile design and the responsiveness of the hydrogen engine make the Lexus ROV a fun vehicle to drive.