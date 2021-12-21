Acura is launching a new version of the popular MDX in US. The turbocharged 2022 Acura MDX Type S will begin arriving at dealerships nationwide next week. A high-performance version of the new Acura flagship, MDX Type S is the first Acura SUV to wear the Type S badge and the most powerful Acura SUV ever.

MDX Type S has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $66,700, while MDX Type S with Advance Package has a price of $72,050.

With a standard third row and torque-vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive, the 355 horsepower MDX Type S delivers an unmatched combination of thrilling dynamics and family-friendly accommodations.

Acura first air suspension system features adjustable ride height and a smooth, comfortable ride. Together with an Adaptive Damper System with three different Type S-specific damping profiles.

The exterior features new front-fascia styling features open-surface Diamond Pentagon grille that improves cooling, while the back has a Type S-signature quad exhaust finishers with active exhaust valves.