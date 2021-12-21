Hyundai Tucson is one of the most popular SUV’s in Europe and also in US. To build on this popularity, Hyundai is launching a special edition of the current Tucson, called XRT.

The Tucson XRT offers exterior styling attributes distinct from standard Tucson models, including XRT-exclusive wheels and special dark exterior elements. The Tucson XRT trim builds upon the Tucson SEL with Convenience package and is available on internal combustion models with or without Hyundai’s exclusive HTRAC AWD. The Tucson XRT FWD is $32,625, and the XRT AWD is $34,125.

The 2022 Tucson XRT has some important details, you can find bellow:

– XRT-exclusive front and rear fascia with rugged detailing

– XRT-exclusive prominent side cladding

– XRT-exclusive black monotone exterior side mirrors

– XRT-exclusive black 19-inch alloy wheels with rugged design

– Dark side window surrounds

– Approach lighting/Side steps

– Black-only interior cloth seating/Black headliner

– Roof cross rails/Tow hitch