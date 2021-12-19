Even if the current generation has already a long career on the market, Mazda is not planning to retire the currentCX-5 any time soon. On the contrary. The crossover received a facelift that is now available also on the US market.

Mazda designers focused on refining the front and rear ends, opting to minimise character lines in favor of reflective body surfaces that create a distinguished and elegant appearance. The front adopts a new bumper and new signature wing that extends outward from the front grille, which is also updated with a three-dimensional texture. The rear features new bumper and tailgate designs that are complemented by larger dual tailpipes. The headlights and taillights receive significant design changes with each lamp featuring a pair of horizontally spaced, rectangular LED lights.

The driving dynamics and ride quality of the 2022 CX-5 have evolved with updates to the seats, body, and suspension that were introduced in Mazda’s recent vehicles. The seats are redesigned to help provide the driver and the vehicle’s occupants with greater stability to help create a natural and comfortable experience. The driver will appreciate smooth acceleration with a more responsive six-speed automatic transmission. Updates to the suspension include improvements to the dampening control structure and increased frame rigidity, which will help suppress unpleasant vibrations, reduce road noise that help provide a quieter cabin and higher quality of ride comfort. Overall, these enhancements will help the driver feel more connected to the enjoyable driving experience.

The CX-5 2.5 S features Mazda’s Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine with cylinder deactivation. This efficient powertrain can deliver up to 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque with any fuel grade and is paired with a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with manual mode and sport mode. All CX-5 models will continue to be equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus and will now have the latest i-Activ AWD system as standard, which enhances performance by focusing on improved driving dynamics, handling, and vehicle control.

In addition to the exterior design updates for the 2022 model year, CX-5 will showcase a new design gray metallic 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels. Other features include automatic on/off LED headlights with High Beam Control, rear roof spoiler, roof-mounted shark fin antenna, and automatic rain-sensing windshield wipers.

Moving up to the CX-5 2.5 S Select package adds more conveniences for the owner such as auto-leveling headlights, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, black or silk beige leatherette seats, and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry. The front seats are upgraded with three-level heating, while the driver’s seat has six-way power adjustability, and the passenger has six-way manual adjustability. All occupants will enjoy the six-speaker sound system with rear passengers benefiting from rear air conditioning vents, rear seat center armrest, and two additional USB ports.

The new CX-5 2.5 S Preferred package will add a power moonroof and power rear liftgate from the previous model. Inside are black or silk beige leather seats with both driver and passenger receiving power adjustability in eight-way and six-way, respectively. The driver’s seat also includes two-position memory. Auto-dimming rearview mirrors with Homelink is also added to this package.

Following a successful debut in the previous model year, Mazda will continue to offer Carbon Edition for the 2022 CX-5. The CX-5 2.5 S Carbon Edition is the only way for owners to receive the Polymetal Gray exterior paint color with an option between black or red leather interior. Carbon Edition will also feature black metallic 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels with matching gloss black side mirrors and front signature wing. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter has red stitching that is complemented with gloss black instrument panel and door trim styling.

For the CX-5 2.5 S Premium package, Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) is introduced, which enables the driver to select the most appropriate drive mode to optimize driving capability with one touch of a switch. CX-5 will feature Normal, Off-Road, and Sport Modes.

Building off the CX-5 2.5 S Preferred package, this model adds a Bose 10-speaker premium audio system, SiriusXM satellite radio with three-month trial, paddle shifters, and a seven-inch LCD multi-information gauge display. LED daytime running lights and combination taillights are added to this model along with brilliant silver finish 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, Adaptive Front-lighting System, and dual heated door mirrors.

In addition to design updates for the 2022 CX-5 Turbo models, the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine will receive performance improvements. With premium, 93 octane fuel, the turbocharged engine can now deliver 256 horsepower, which is an increase of six horsepower from the previous model year, and 320 lb-ft of torque. On regular, 87 octane fuel, the engine will provide 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.