It is one of the most desired Ford vehicles on the market. And now it has the chance to become even more wanted, as it receives some improvements for 2022 model year. The current Ford Mustang Mach-E gets new treatment. The 2022 version is available for order with a starting price of $43,895.

The 2022 Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 has an EPA estimated-range of 314 miles with an extended range battery and RWD. The 2022 Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 model is now available with electric all-wheel drive and has standard heated seats and steering wheel.

For 2022 model year, Mustang Mach-E Premium Ice White Edition Appearance Package is now available. The black painted roof is now standard on Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition. Grabber Blue Metallic and Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat are now available on all models and Iced Blue Silver Metallic is new to the 2022 model year.

Mustang Mach-E with standard range now has 70 kWh usable energy and available extended range now has 91 kWh usable energy.