Having a Hummer that will be fully electric is not a surprise anymore. The mighty American SUV is now ready to reach its first customers.

The first 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickups have been produced at Factory ZERO, and customer deliveries will now begin. The revolutionary GMC supertruck represents the first of many Ultium-based consumer vehicles to be produced as part of General Motors’ vision for an all-electric future.

VIN 001 of the Edition 1 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup was auctioned March 27, 2021, at Barrett-Jackson at a hammer price of $2.5 million with proceeds benefitting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization established to honor the memory of Sept. 11 first responder Stephen Siller. The foundation builds mortgage-free, accessible smart homes for the most catastrophically injured veterans and provides mortgage-free homes for Gold Star families and the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

The GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1’s design features an Interstellar White exterior, unique Lunar Horizon interior and is powered by GM’s new Ultium Platform. Its revolutionary capability offers a GM-estimated up to 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque. It has a starting price of $110,295.

The 4 Wheel Steer featuring CrabWalk allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle, for even greater manoeuvrability on challenging terrain.

The Adaptive Air Suspension with Extract Mode enables the suspension height to be raised approximately 6 inches (149 mm) to help the GMC HUMMER EV negotiate extreme off-road situations such as clearing boulders or fording water.

Super Cruise is also there, as a driver-assistance feature offering hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles (approximately 322,000 km) of enabled roads, and a new automatic lane changing feature, where the system can determine when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver while following signaling protocols.

Reservations for Edition 1 models are sold out.