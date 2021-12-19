As every major manufacturer who has a performance division, Hyundai is also making a special programme for its N Performance division.

Hyundai Motor America has announced the first ever N Performance Academy. Taking place at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, on Dec. 18–19, 2021, the Academy offers enthusiasts the opportunity to test the performance pedigree of the popular Hyundai Veloster N on the legendary circuit.

The N Performance Academy was created for car enthusiasts to develop comfort and confidence behind the wheel. Nearly 200 guests have registered for the two-day event.

The action-packed driving experience will include laps on the dynamic 2.4-mile road course which features 12 turns, including the famous “Esses” and diving downhill corners. In addition to the track laps, participants will challenge the Veloster N and develop their technique and abilities with an auto cross course.

After honing their skills on the track, participants can compare their driving line with professional Hyundai race car drivers Mason Filippi and Harry Gottsacker. Filippi and Gottsacker will be on hand for rides and driving tips.

Every high-performance N model is designed by passionate experts and engineered at the Hyundai Motor Namyang R&D Center. Throughout development they are tested at the Nürburgring in Germany, one of the world’s most demanding racetracks. Through this painstaking process, N technology has been refined and born. N brand derives its name from both Namyang and Nürburgring.