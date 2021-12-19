Range Rover wants to tackle performance SUV’s born in Germany with the introduction of the new and powerful version Range Rover SV, from Special Vehicle Operations. It will offer greater scope for personalization than ever before. It’s estimated new Range Rover SV can be configured in more than 1.6 million different ways. Ahead of order books opening in early 2022, customers can learn more about the New Range Rover SV luxury and personalization.

New Range Rover SV is distinguished by carefully crafted enhancements that showcase and complement the vehicle’s modernist design. Exclusive front bumper and five-bar grille designs set the new flagship model apart, with the lower aperture featuring five precisely executed full-width metal-plated blades.

Exquisite materials chosen for their tactility include smooth ceramics, sustainably sourced woods and lustrous plated metals, highlighting the passion for quality and uncompromising attention to detail of Special Vehicle Operations.

Ceramic is also featured inside, giving the gear shifter, Terrain Response and volume controls an elegant cool-to-the-touch feel. These exclusive ceramic components are produced using the same techniques as luxury watch faces. The raw material is injection molded to shape, then sintered at 2,700+ degrees Fahrenheit. A precision grinder creates a perfectly even surface before the components are either diamond polished or sand-blasted to achieve the desired gloss or satin finish. The whole process takes around ten weeks, including final quality inspection by hand.

The expert craftsmanship of Special Vehicle Operations extends to the interior wood veneers, including optional mosaic marquetry on the center console. Made from FSC-certified wenge, the meticulously arranged veneer features hundreds of hand-laid laser-cut pieces, the smallest of which measures just one-quarter by one-third inch (6mm by 8mm). For Long Wheelbase vehicles specified with the four-seat SV Signature Suite, the marquetry extends from the front of the cabin, right through to the fridge door in the rear, gradating through the center console on all horizontal surfaces including the electrically deployable Club Table.

As standard, Range Rover SV features a monotone semi-aniline leather interior with uniquely shaped seats and SV-specific embroidery patterns. Near-aniline options with the natural finish and tactility of furniture-grade leather are also available: softer, with fewer treatments and less pigmentation for a more natural feel while meeting the Land Rover brand’s demanding durability standards. Advanced production techniques increase the utilization of every hide by ten percent.

For the first time, Special Vehicle Operations customers can specify a Range Rover with a sustainable leather alternative by choosing the Light Cloud and Cinder Grey Ultrafabrics option with the SV Intrepid interior theme. Featuring a soft haptic and technical aesthetic, this pol yurethane material has all the tactile qualities of leather but is 30 percent lighter and generates only a quarter of the CO2 in its production. This is complemented by Kvadrat Remix textile on seatbacks and headrests.

The exterior of the New Range Rover SV is enhanced by lustrous Atlas Silver or Anthracite metal-plated trim on the grilles, lower tailgate, rear fender ingot and bodyside graphic with laser-etched SV logo.

Optional triple-finish 23-inch forged Diamond Turned Dark Grey Gloss alloy wheels designed specifically for New Range Rover SV are among the 7 different wheels that can be specified, depending on powertrain and design theme. Their ten directional spokes are handed and feature theme-matched Bright Atlas Satin Silver, Narvik Black Gloss or Corinthian Bronze Satin inserts.