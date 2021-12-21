Honda is offering its clients a special edition this holidays. It is a special edition of the current Passport model. It is called Trailsport.

Passport TrailSport features standard i-VTM4 all-wheel drive, and a 10mm increase in track width to improve stance and stability. Mounted on machined 18-inch wheels, the unique design of its 245/60R18 tires includes sidewall tread for a more rugged look. TrailSport is further distinguished by its unique grille treatment, and more aggressive front and rear bumpers that include skid plate designs prominently painted silver.

Even the design of the new TrailSport logo, inspired by nature’s beauty and the spirit of exploration, expresses the exhilaration of outdoor adventure. Orange TrailSport badges grace its grille and tailgate, while the Passport and AWD badges are painted gloss black instead of the chrome used on the rest of the lineup.

In the cabin, TrailSport stands out with orange contrast stitching on the steering wheel, door panels and seats, amber interior lighting, and the TrailSport logo embroidered on the front seat head restraints and molded into the rubber floor mats. TrailSport also features power folding mirrors for narrow trails, and heated windshield wiper parking area to keep them from getting stuck in frigid conditions.