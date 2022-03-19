Lexus has unveiled the all-new LC Hokkaido Edition. As you can simply imagine, the name comes after the Japanese island of Hokkaido.

An intersting fact is that this special edition won’t be available in the US. It will be sold only in Europe.

According to Lexus, the LC Hokkaido Edition will be sold in 40 coupe units and 40 convertible examples. And that is all.

The LC Hokkaido Edition is available in the exterior colors: Flare Red, Sonic Platinum, F White, and Graphite. All cars will also get a black grille and body trim. If you are going for the convertible version you should know that it is available with a red or black fabric.

Inside, the seats have black leather upholstery, while the center console, door panels, and the section below the steering wheel is offered in Dark Rose.