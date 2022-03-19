For the first time, BMW is looking to come on the market with an M3 Touring. It will be a proper Audi RS4 Avant rival, and it might be unveiled sometimes this year.

But until an official statement is made – regarding the launch date – , we have a teaser video with the future performance car. This time, in an official video presentation of the story that started the M3 Touring development.

According to some rumors, the new performance touring won’t be available with an AWD system, which means it will feature the current 3.0 litre engine with 480 horsepower and a six speed manual. If you will aim for the Competition version, the engine power will grow up to 510 HP and will be available with an eight-speed automatic.