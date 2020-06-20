Lamborghini Urus gets a new exterior package

Lamborghini has prepared a special upgrade for the 2021 Lamborghini Urus. According to the Italian car manufacturer, the new addition in the line-up is named Pearl Capsule package and comes with some eye-catching paint.

According to Lamborghini, this new package covers the super SUV in four layers of high-gloss, pearl-effect paint. Customers will be able to choose from Giallo Inti yellow, Arancio Borealis orange, and Verde Mantis green.

The Pearl Capsule also comes with some gloss black accents on the roof, spoiler, rear diffuser, and some other exterior accessories.

The Itlian SUV will feature 23 inch wheels in a mix of black and the body color while the exhaust pipes will be offered in matte gray.

Inside the cabin will be a mix between the body color and black. Also a special feature is the new perforated Alcantara upholstery.