Mercedes-AMG has already started the electrification of the line-up. In the 53 and 63 series we have the EQ Boost mild-hybrid system that is able to assist the conventional engine for a short amount of time.

But today, the Affalterbach engineers have presented a new turbocharger that was specially designed to add more power and to eliminated the turbo lag.

The new turbine comes with an electric assist which takes form of an electric motor mounted on the shaft, specifically between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the fresh air side.

The units has about 4 centimeters and it powers the compressor wheel before it starts accepting the exhaust gas flow. The new turbocharger was co-developed by Mercedes-AMG and Garret Motion and it was adapted from the world of Formula 1.

The new turbocharger is said to combine the fast response of a small turbo and the high performance of a bigger turbo.

It will be installed in the 2.0 liter petrol unit but also in the mighty V8 4.0 twin-turbo engine.