Buick wants to lure some new clients into its showrooms with the new and classy Envision. The 2021 Envision model is on the way and arrives early next year.
Buick’s popular premium Avenir trim will be available on the 2021 Envision for the first time.
The 2021 Envision will also offer Buick’s first available 10-inch diagonal touchscreen infotainment system, and it will include in-vehicle apps, such as Amazon Alexa built-in1, Spotify, Pandora and Fox Sports. Projection features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also be included.
The Envision will be powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo engine and a nine-speed transmission.
The new Envision will also be contented with standard active safety technologies, such as:
Automatic Emergency Braking
Front Pedestrian Braking
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Alert
Following Distance Indicator
Rear Park Assist
Safety Alert Seat
HD Rear Vision Camera