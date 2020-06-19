Buick wants to lure some new clients into its showrooms with the new and classy Envision. The 2021 Envision model is on the way and arrives early next year.

Buick’s popular premium Avenir trim will be available on the 2021 Envision for the first time.

The 2021 Envision will also offer Buick’s first available 10-inch diagonal touchscreen infotainment system, and it will include in-vehicle apps, such as Amazon Alexa built-in1, Spotify, Pandora and Fox Sports. Projection features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also be included.

The Envision will be powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo engine and a nine-speed transmission.

The new Envision will also be contented with standard active safety technologies, such as:

Automatic Emergency Braking

Front Pedestrian Braking

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Forward Collision Alert

Following Distance Indicator

Rear Park Assist

Safety Alert Seat

HD Rear Vision Camera