Last year, the current Lamborghini Huracan has been revised and got the Evo particle. But these days, the Italian car manufacturer has decided to come up with a teaser picture of an upcoming model.

We don’t know for sure, but this will be the next Huracan Super Trofeo Omologato (STO). For now we have a teaser picture of the car and it will be showcased during an online event on November 18.

According to some rumors, the new version of the Huracan will come with a weight reduction (about 150 kilograms) compared to the current model. Also, the car should be equipped with some carbon fiber bits and some aerodynamic modifications.

For now, we don’t know it the V10 5.2 liter engine will be tweaked, but there are some rumors suggesting the car will deliver 640 horsepower, just like the current Evo.