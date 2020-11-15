Subaru is working on a new generation BRZ. According to some rumors, the sporty model will be available only in the US.

These days, the Japanese car manufacturer has published another video teaser of the new Subaru BRZ.

Until now we know, that the Subaru BRZ will be unveiled on November 18. It will be based on the TNGA Toyota platforma and, of course, the Japanese fellow will also come with their own variant of the car (probably Toyota GR86).

Also, some sources said that the model will be available with a new 2.5 liter petrol unit rated at 250 horsepower. With all the details we will come on November 18. Until than, you can watch here the first video teaser of the 2022 Subaru BRZ.