The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has put a lock on many automotive plants, but lots of car manufacturers have decided to help the Healthcare by production different systems in order to aid the doctors.

Today, Automobili Lamborghini is converting departments of its super sports car production plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese in order to produce surgical masks and protective plexiglass shields. The masks will be donated to the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Hospital in Bologna to be used in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this emergency, we feel the need to make a concrete contribution. The S. Orsola-Malpighi Hospital is an institution with which we have had a collaborative relationship for years, through both professional consultancy in promoting programs to protect our workers’ health, and in research projects. We will win this battle together by working in union, supporting those who are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic every day”, said Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

Other car manufacturers like Seat have already begun the testing for a new breathing aid system made from windshield wipers electric motors.