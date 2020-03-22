After Ford announced the closing of its European factories, another important name in the industry follows. The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand is gradually suspending production at its European plants. This will also affect Volkswagen Group Components plants. This is the brand’s response to the impending rapid decline in demand on the automotive markets. Risks in connection with suppliers’ supply chains are also increasing.

This is due to the significantly accelerated rate of infection by coronavirus and the resulting measures taken by the authorities. Initially, the factories are therefore expected to remain closed for two weeks. For the affected German sites, the measures are to apply from the end of the late shift on Thursday.

To protect its employees, Volkswagen is implementing further measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. From today onwards, the company canteens, self-service shops, cafeterias, bistros, restaurants and catering services will be closed. As a general principle, all meetings will be held by Skype or video. All major events have been canceled.

Moreover, special protection applies for employees with special health risks as a result of pre-existing conditions affecting the heart or lungs and employees with weakened immune systems, among others.

In order to keep transmission of the virus as low as possible, contacts should be largely avoided. Managers and employees should review the possibilities of mobile working, i.e. working from home. As a general principle, mobile working is possible for up to five days per week.

The measures also include a general halt to business trips – for all plants and also to other countries. This also applies to trips between locations. The internal shuttle flights between locations have already been halted.