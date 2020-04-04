One year ago, BMW unveiled the BMW i Hydrogen NEXT concept car. At that moment we were announced that the prototype is using a hydrogen powered electric system.

Now, the German car manufacturer has given new details about the hydrogen fuel cell technology which will be used in the production model.

The fifth-generation eDrive unit set to make its debut in the BMW iX3 is also fully integrated into the BMW i Hydrogen NEXT. The peak power battery positioned above the electric motor injects an extra dose of dynamics when overtaking or accelerating. The total system output of 275 kW (374 hp) fuels the typical driving dynamics for which BMW is renowned.

The hydrogen is stored in two tanks which have a combined volume of 6 liters and which can be filled up in just a few minutes.

For now we don’t have any details about the revealing of the production version of the BMW i Hydrogen NEXT, but we are pretty sure that the German car manufacturer is working hard to provide new technologies for a cleaner future.