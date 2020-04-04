Following the cancellation of this year’s Geneva International Motor Show, the Volkswagen officials shows us a virtual stand that can be visited online.

Starting today, visitors can experience all the new model of the Volkswagen brand for two weeks round the clock from their homes. If you want to see all the premieres that we were supposed to see in Geneva, don’t be shy and visit the link. The website is available in both German and English.

You will get a 360° degree experience and you will find out details about the exposed cars, you will be able to change the body colors of the rims design.

“I am pleased that our marketing team has succeeded in making our booth available to all visitors despite the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show. Virtually, they can experience our team’s attention to detail in the presentation of this show and our product highlights. Once again, this demonstrates that special situations call for special solutions,” says Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Volkswagen brand Board of Management responsible for Sales, Marketing and After-Sales .

The main focus is on the new Golf family members like GTI, GTD and GTE, but also on the ID electric family.