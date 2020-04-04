The current generation Audi RS7 Sportback was launched a few months ago. Today, the guys from ABT Sportsline have presented the all new ABT RS7-R model.

This special variant of the German performance model will made in just 125 units. On the performance side we have the following: a special engine unit control named ABT Power R which will bump the resources, new suspensions and special stabilizer bars.

Thanks to the ABT Power R upgrade, the V8 4.0 liter petrol unit now deliver 730 horsepower and 920 Nm peak of torque which is much more than the standard 600 HP and 800 Nm. The not to 100 km/h is done in 3.2 seconds, 0.4 seconds faster than the production Audi RS7 Sportback model.

On the design side we have special carbon fiber accessories which can be installed on the front splitter, air diffuser and rear wing. There are new exhaust pipes and, of course, special 22 inch wheels.

Another interesting fact is that the pictured model was specially made for the German racing driver Daniel Abt.