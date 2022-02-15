J.D. Power has published the result of its 2022 Dependability Study. Just like any other edition of this study, the guys from J.D. Power asked owners to provide feedback about nine major categories.

All the cars were purchased three years ago and the study counts the problems per 100 vehicles (PP100).

This year, Kia managed to score the top spot on this study. The Asian car manufacturer totalled 145 PP100. The second spot was clocked by Buick with 147 PP100, while the last place on the podium was won by Hyundai with 148 PP100.

Genesis, another brand which runs under the Hyundai-Kia umbrella was on the fourth sport with 155 PP100.

Just like the year before, the best car in this study was Porsche 911.

You can check the full results on J.D. Power website.