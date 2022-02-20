Toyota Spain and Sony PlayStation division from the same country have teamed up and released a special edition of the current Yaris hatchback.

The full name of the car is Yaris GR Sport GT7, and if you are a video game fan you should see between the lines. The Gran Turismo 7 (GT7) video game will be officially launched on March 4th, and in the same day, Toyota of Spain will release this car.

What is different compared to a regular Yaris? Well, absolutly nothing except for some GT7 badges. Also, each buyer will get a free PS5 console and a hard copy of the future Gran Turismo 7 video game.

According to Toyota, this Yaris GR Sport GT7 will be sold in just 100 units.