BMW has teamed up once again with Jeff Koons artist in order to create a special art car.

This new car is based on the current 8 Series Gran Coupe (M850i xDrive), and it will be on sale. Yes, an art car for sale. According to BMW, the car will be produced in 99 units, each one of them featuring this special exterior and interior make-up.

The main theme of THE 8 X Jeff Koons (because this is the official name of the car) is based on the comic books. There are 11 colours on the outside, while inside we have some Spider Man theme with red and blue.

As I said, this isn’t the first time when BMW and Jeff Koons create a special car. 12 years ago, the American sculptor has designed a special M3 GT2 which competed in Le Mans.