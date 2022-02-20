Renault is working on a special combustion engine that runs on hydrogen. It is not a new thing on the market, since lately we have seen more and more manufacturers that have come with the same solution.

For now we don’t know what Renault is planning with this technology, but we do know that it will come up with a concept car equipped with this engine prototype.

In order to convince us that a future car is near, Renault has published a teaser picture, and we can clearly see that the concept will be an SUV.

For now we don’t have any idea on the technical details but we expect to see a full unveiling in the next few months.