Renault is working on a replacement for the current Kadjar. We know that the new model will be named Austral and it will be unveiled on March 8th.

In order to keep the fans happy, Renault has published new teaser pictures with the future Austral.

Until now we know that the future SUV will have over 4.5 meters long and will be able to acomodate 5 people. The engine line-up will be made only from mild-hybrid and hybrid motors.

Inside the cabin, the new Renault Austral will get the same treatment as the current Megane E-Tech Electric. This means you’ll see a digital instrument panel and a central screen under the same piece. This new feature is called OpenR and uses a Google based system to work.