Mercedes-AMG Petronas has officially unveiled the new car for the 2022 Formula 1 season. As you can imagine, the new car features all the new exterior modifications in order to cope with the FIA new regulations.

But there are some new things about the Mercedes W13. It is back in silver, and this is a big thing as the German cars were named the Silver Arrows.

ANother important modification is for 2022 line-up: the multiple champion Lewis Hamilton will ride alonside George Russell. Hamilton will chase his 8th title, while Russell is looking to improve his skills in a big team.

“The mindset of the team has always been the same over the last few years, that the point count goes back to zero. There is nothing from the previous years that will make you win the current championship. No credits to be taken, but also no sense of entitlement. Like every year, we are sceptical, whether we have done a good enough job, and that is the right mentality”, said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.