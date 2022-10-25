A few moths ago, BMW unveiled the all-new XM. Described as the first M SUV model, the new car is a plug-in hybrid which can be already ordered.

In the standard versions, the new BMW XM has a V8 4,4 liter engine and an electric motor. In total, the car offers over 600 horsepower.

But BMW has also announced a more performance oriented version. Today, the German car manufacturer has published a picture with the upcoming XM Label Red. We don’t know if the car will use the same powertrain, but we can tell you that it will be a plug-in hybrid with 750 horsepower and 1,000 Nm peak of torque.

BMW said that the new XM Label Red will be officially unveiled in 2023 fall.