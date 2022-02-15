Women’s World Car Of The Year Category Winners have been announced. According to the jurors, these six models are the “excellence in their segments based on safety, driving, comfort, technology, design, efficiency, impact on the environment and value for money.

From these six category winners, the jury will pick the big winner. The final result will be announced around March 8, International Women’s Day,

Here are the winners by category in 2022 Women’s World Car of the Year.

– Urban Model: Peugeot 308

– Familiy SUV: Kia Sportage

– Large Car: Ford Mustang Mach-E

– Large SUV: BMW iX

– Performance Car: Audi e-Tron GT

– Pure 4X4 & Pick Up: Jeep Wrangler 4xe