A few weeks ago, Ford unveiled the all new Ranger. The model comes with lots modifications, but the piece de la resistence isn’t here yet.

In case you were wondering, I am talking about the Raptor variant. The US car manufacturer has published some teaser picture with the future range topping version of the Ranger.

Also, the officials have announced that the model will be showcased on February 22nd.

As you may recall, the old Ranger Raptor was offered with a 2.0 liter diesel engine with 210 HP. But for this new generation we expect to see a replacement: the V6 3.0 liter from the Bronco Raptor which delivers over 400 horsepower. But this might be the US version of the model. In Europe there are big chances to see the same diesel unit.