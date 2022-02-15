Maserati has published some new teaser pictures with the upcoming Grecale model. Also, during this marketing campaign, the Italian car manufacturer has announced the official unveiling date: 22nd March.

The Grecale will be positioned under the current Levante, and it will be based on the Giorgio platform, the same architecture currently used by Alfa Romeo in the Stelvio and Giulia.

On the engine side, we don’t have any info, but we can say for sure that Grecale will soon have an all-electric variant.