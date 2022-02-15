BMW has a long tradition in motor racing. Also, the German car manufacturer has teamed up with different championships to deliver the safety cars.

The partnership with MotoGP organisers is long, and for this new season, BMW has prepared a new safety car.

It is the BMW M2 Club Sport (CS) which has received some modifications. There inlcude the light bars, the special front lights and, of course, a unique livery which celebrates 50 years of BMW M vehicles.

Under the hood is the 3.0 liter petrol engine with 450 horsepower.

“BMW M has been our partner since 1999 and, over the course of this long-term collaboration, has always thrilled us with new highlights. With a safety car based on a real race car, BMW M is once again setting new benchmarks this year. The BMW M2 CS Racing MotoGP Safety Car shows how deeply rooted BMW M is in motorsport”, said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports.