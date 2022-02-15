Skoda has a new Fabia in the line-up. Its name is Monte Carlo and it will become the range topping version.

Just like all others Monte Carlo versions, the new Skoda Fabia MC comes with some exterior and interior modifications.

On the outside there are new side skirts, a modified air diffuser and a revised front skirt. The grille, mirror caps, window frames and rood are all painted in black, while the rims can be ordered in 18 inch.

Inside the cabin there are sporty seats, red accents and some carbon fibre like accessories.

Skoda will sell the Fabia Monte Carlo with a 1.0 liter petrol engine with 110 horsepower or with a 1.5 liter unit with 150 HP.