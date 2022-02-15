A few days ago, Alfa Romeo unveiled the all-new Tonale model. The second SUV of the Italian car manufacturer is positioned under the current Stelvio and soon will go on sale.

More than that, the Tonale is the first proper electrified car made by Alfa Romeo. It is available with a full-hybrid powertrain or with a plug-in hybrid.

But the first electric car from Alfa Romeo will be unveiled in 2024. The info was confirmed by Jean-Philippe Imparato, Alfa Romeo CEO, in an interview for Automotive News Europe.

Likely to be named Brennero, the model will be an SUV smaller than the current Tonale.