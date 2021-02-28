Kia has one strong competitor when it comes to US family cars. The all-new 2022 Kia Carnival (MPV) replaces the outgoing Sedona to become a multifaceted and unexpected companion. Staking claim on the unoccupied space between SUV and family hauler, the Carnival arrives with a new name and is the first vehicle to be sold in the U.S. with Kia’s new logo.

The Carnival is motivated by a 3.5-liter V6 engine making a best-in-class 290 horsepower. This powertrain provides up to 3,500 pounds of towing capacity for confident trailer, boat, or camper excursions. And that confidence is amplified by an expansive roster of standard Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)1. Together, these elements make Carnival an exceptional combination of modern design, capability, safety and luxury.

The 2022 Carnival will be offered in four trim levels: LX, EX, SX, and SX-Prestige. This all-new MPV is expected to go on sale in the second quarter of this year.

The exterior of the 2022 Carnival follows suit with Kia’s recent signature boxy SUV style. Kia’s modernized “tiger nose” grille gives substantial width to the face and integrates the high-tech LED headlamps.

In addition to the Carnival’s elevated interior styling, the all-new MPV offers plenty of space for 7- or 8-passenger flexibility, comfort for long road trips, or jaunts to the local lumber store.

A new cloud-based route calculation system that uses UVO cloud to calculate the optimal route using real-time maps, predicted upcoming traffic info based on historical information and AI to learn the preferred routes of users.

Designed to sync your Google or iCloud calendar with UVO link allowing you to receive event notification alerts while in the vehicle, and, in some cases, navigation to your event’s destination, if the address has been entered in the calendar event.

The 2022 Carnival is underpinned by the same all-new 3rd generation “N3” platform as the capable Sorento and sporty K5. Kia’s engineers made sure it was lighter, stronger and quieter than the outgoing architecture.