Europe already enjoys the new generation Tucson. The car is also available to order in the US: and now, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama celebrates the launch of the all-new 2022 Tucson SUV on Monday, February 22, 2021.

The Tucson joins the Sonata and Elantra sedans and Santa Fe SUV on the Montgomery assembly line. This addition marks the first time that the Tucson has been assembled in the United States, and the first time HMMA has produced four vehicles at once.

HMMA recently completed a plant expansion project to support adding the Tucson to HMMA’s product mix. The addition of the Tucson will further enhance HMMA’s ability to adjust its vehicle production with market demand and stay competitive in the ever-changing automotive market.

The addition of the Tucson will continue to sustain high-quality jobs at HMMA and throughout its supplier base. Tucson is Hyundai’s best-selling model globally and represents its vision for progressive design, eco-focused powertrains and segment-leading technologies. HMMA will supply internal combustion versions of the Tucson to the North American market, including Canada and Mexico.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will begin arriving in U.S. dealerships this spring.