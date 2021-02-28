Until the new Outlander makes an official appearance inside the showrooms, we now have upgrade for the current Mitsubishi Outlander.
Outlander PHEV is substantially upgraded for 2021, and features a significantly revised powertrain, an enlarged battery pack offering extended all-electric range, and increased performance from a new, more efficient, 2.4 liter inline-four cylinder engine and a higher-output rear electric motor.
The 2021 Outlander PHEV is available at Mitsubishi dealers now. Starting price remains the same as the 2020 model, just $36,295 before available state and federal tax incentives.
The vehicle is equipped with a more powerful and efficient 2.4L internal combustion engine rated at 126 hp and 148 lb.-ft. of torque, and the previous 60kW rear-axle-mounted electric motor has been replaced with a more powerful 70kW unit. Combined, total system output is increased to 221 hp, up 31 hp from the previous model.
The Outlander PHEV’s main drive battery capacity also grows from 12.0 kW/h to 13.8 kW/h, resulting in an increase of all-electric range from 22 to 24 miles. Additionally, this also allows increasing the top speed of all-electric operation from 79 mph to 83 mph.
Finally, the 2021 Outlander PHEV’s powertrain receives updated software for improved synchronization between battery and engine, and improvements that reduce overall noise, vibration and harshness (NVH).
Also new for 2021 are Sport and Snow driving modes, which offer enhanced driver confidence and control in all driving situations. Every 2021 Outlander PHEV is equipped with Mitsubishi’s unique Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system.
With these updates that prioritize enhanced efficiency, economy and performance, the 2021 Outlander PHEV achieves a combined 74 MPGe and 26 MPG.
The 2021 Outlander PHEV is available in three trim levels: SEL, Limited Edition (LE) and GT, all of which come standard with S-AWC all-wheel drive.
The new LE trim adds sporty visual appeal complemented by a standard sunroof and Mitsubishi Power Sound System, blacked-out grille, dark chrome dual spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, and a special blackout design to the front and rear bumpers.
The 2021 Outlander PHEV comes with one of the industry’s leading warranties9 – a fully transferable 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, as well as a fully transferable 10-year /100,000-mile limited warranty on PHEV components and the Main Drive Lithium-ion battery.