We just got the chance to know EV6 better, and Kia is making us want another electric vehicle in ints range, after unveiling a new concept during this year Los Angeles Motor Show. Kia Concept EV9 is seen as the clearest signal yet from Kia as to what might be the next addition to its new-generation EV lineup.

Concept EV9 represents a next possible iteration for the SUV. Developed on the advanced E-GMP architecture – the Concept EV9 is a high-tech, family-friendly vehicle that is powered by a zero-emissions all-electric powertrain.

Taking inspiration from the ‘Bold for Nature’ design pillar of Opposites United, the Concept EV9 embodies an adventurous, outgoing and recreational form with its rugged and upright stance. From the outside, such proportions help outline a three-row SUV footprint, signifying a vehicle that is highly capable, practical and ready for action. From the side, this modernistic angular profile gives the all-electric SUV a simple but distinctive outline that is deeply rooted in the ‘Bold for Nature’ pillar of Opposites United.

A low gravity side body creates maximum and instant impact with the sharp crystalline inspired fender volumes that sit high up on the vehicle. This low side body profiling effect makes the fender volumes of the Concept EV9 pop out, resulting in a strong SUV stance.

Concept EV9 measures 4,930mm in length, 2,055mm width, 1,790mm height and has a wheelbase of 3,100mm. The concept also combines its stunning SUV form with state-of-the-art engineering. The all-electric SUV delivers driving range of up to 300 miles. It also features next-generation ultra-fast charging technology with a 350-kW charger that allows its advanced battery electric powertrain to replenish energy from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 20-30 minutes.

Kia’s iconic Tiger Face facade has been reinterpreted for the BEV era and is showcased on the Concept EV9.

The new Digital Tiger Face benefits from the fact that all-electric vehicles don’t need the traditional grille that ICE vehicles rely upon, resulting in the Concept EV9 having a full body-coloured front that clearly conveys sustainability values.

The new BEV-focused grille houses an intricate ‘star cloud’ pattern display that is completely hidden behind the body panel of the Concept EV9 when not in use. This stylish lightshow further highlights the high-tech nature of the all-electric SUV while still paying homage to the natural world. Sequential patterns create a ‘welcome light’ for the driver and also appropriately position lights during driving. The star cloud pattern inspired the Kia design team to create standout vertical daytime running lamps (DRLs) for both the front and rear of the car, in-turn creating a unique signature look from start to finish.

The machined 22-inch wheels further add to the geometric appearance and robust nature of the Concept EV9. A triangular aero design piece controls the airflow around the wheel and creates a visual contrast to the circular nature of the wheel to fully express the Opposites United design philosophy, making sure a balance in harmony extends into every element and section.

To stay in tune with the environment – and tapping back into the ‘Bold for Nature’ design pillar – the Concept EV9 has an all-encompassing DLO panoramic sky roof. This not only offers passengers relaxing views from above but also opens the potential for positive impact on wellness and mood.

Mirroring the exterior design, the interior of the Concept EV9 has also been greatly influenced by the ‘Bold for Nature’ design pillar of Opposites United.

Inside the all-electric SUV is a design undertaking that integrates the qualities of nature, movement and stillness as part of a scenic, first-class lounge. The panoramic roof, with its sky-gazing views, further adds to the sense of lightness and being in contact with the environment.

An interactive 27-inch ultra-wide display connects the Concept EV9 from the real-world to the virtual one, while serving as the nerve centre for all driver and passenger requirements, including media, climate control and comfort functionality features.

The interior of the Concept EV9 explores new perspectives as the journey experience evolves. The all-electric SUV has three forward-thinking interior modes that capture different journey situations and requirements. Active Mode is when the Concept EV9 is on the move, making sure the driver and passe ngers have an optimal driving experience from within the all-electric SUV. The two other modes relate to when the Concept EV9 is not moving.

Pause Mode modifies the interior space to be more akin to a first-class lounge, giving occupants the opportunity to directly interact with each other while benefiting from the light streaming in from the wide panoramic roof. In this mode, the seats switch around to enable occupants seated in the first-row and third-row to face each other. The second-row seats fold down and become a table, completing the first-class lounge arrangement.

The second stationary mode is Enjoy Mode, which opens the interior into a downtime breakout space by turning around the three-row seat configuration. In this mode, the tailgate opens, giving all occupants the opportunity to connect with the outside environment and gaze ahead and beyond the vehicle while sitting comfortable inside the all-electric SUV.