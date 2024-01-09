The North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year jury just revealed the winners of the 2024 awards. The NACTOY awards recognize automobiles that propel their market segment ahead and demonstrate innovation. The awards have been given since 1994.

The Ford Super-Duty pickup truck took up the NACTOY truck award. Far from the merely utilitarian heavy-duty pickups of the past, the new Ford F-250 and F-350 trucks have incorporated many of the F-150’s comfort, safety, technology, and towing features. Additional truck finalists were General Motors’ new Chevrolet Colorado midsize truck and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup.

The Toyota Prius and Toyota Prius Prime, completely redesigned for 2023, take the world’s iconic hybrid car in a new direction with increased power and range and a sleek new style. In addition to the Prius and its plug-in counterpart, known as the Prius Prime, car finalists included Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 EV and the revamped Honda Accord midsize sedan.

The all-new 2024 Kia EV9, the market’s first mainstream three-row electric SUV, has won the Utility Vehicle of the Year title. The EV9 impresses with its comparatively affordable price and cabin spaciousness from its EV architecture. This year’s SUV contenders all include electric variants, including Genesis’ electrified GV70 compact SUV and the Hyundai Kona and Kona EV.

The independent NACTOY jury consists of 50 automotive journalists from around North America. The winners were chosen from an original list of 52 qualifying cars, trucks, and SUVs, which was reduced to 25 in September. The finalists were revealed in November. More than half of the finalists were electric vehicles, demonstrating the effect of new technology on the US auto market.