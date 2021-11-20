Peugeot unveiled two electric cars in its range: the e-208 and the e-2008. But in the commercial vehicles segment, Peugeot is way ahead with the electrification.

The entire PEUGEOT commercial vehicle range now offers an electric variant, with the arrival this autumn of the e-Partner and e-Boxer vans, which join the e-Expert van launched last year.

PEUGEOT will have delivered 4,000 electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2021, and already has an order book of 10,000 vehicles. To further raise awareness of its electric offering and the benefits among professionals, PEUGEOT will be unveiling a new, dedicated advertising campaign across the continent, to be launched in November.

In the coming weeks, PEUGEOT will launch a major international communication campaign to celebrate entrepreneurs and craftsmen. The campaign will feature all three zero-emission vans: the e-Partner, e-Expert and e-Boxer. The international campaign will be based on a video which showcases the logos of PEUGEOT’s electric van users in the city.