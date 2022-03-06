Kia EV6 was voted by European journalists as the winner of the 2022 European Car of the Year Award. An important note is that because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the jury decided not to count the votes from the Russian delegates.

Kia Ev6 won this year by scoring 279 points from the jurors. On the second place was Renault Megane E-Tech Electric with 265 points. The last place was taken by Hyundai Ioniq 5 (Kia EV6 sister) with 261 points.

The only combustion engine car in 2022 finalists was Peugeot 308. The French car finished on fourth place with 191 points. Skoda Enyaq, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Cupra Born were the other finalists.

“Excellent EV because of its fast charging and good range for the price. In comparison with the Hyundai, the EV6 offers less body roll, more playful handling, and tighter steering. A bit sportier overall,” said a unidentified member of the jury.