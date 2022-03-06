I already told you that Jeep will go electric. The first battery powered car made by Jeep will be unveiled in 2023, and it will be an SUV.

But Jeep is known for its off-roaders. And according to Stellantis timeline, the first off-roader developed by Jeep will be unveiled in 2024.

Until now, there are no others electric off-roaders on the market. There are a few pickup-trucks, and Ineos Grenadier (which is not on the market yet).

Also in 2024, the pure offroad UV (as Stellantis calls the future off-roader), we will see another electric Lifestyl Family SUV.

Both cars will run on one of the four dedicated electric vehicle platforms on which Stellantis is working on.