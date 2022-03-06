Mazda has presented its expansion plans for the next two years: in Europe and the US, the Japanese car manufacturer will launch three new SUVs. We are speaking about the CX-50, CX-60, and CX-90.

The first of them will be the CX-60, which will be available only in Europe. The car is scheduled to be revealed on March 8th, and here is the last video teaser.

According to Mazda, the new CX-60 will feature a RWD layout, and will be the brand’s first plug-in hybrid vehicle. According to Mazda, the future PHEV version will deliver more than 300 horsepower.

For now we don’t know if the future Mazda CX-60 will be available with other powertrains.