Jeep is part of Stellantis group, and the Dare Forward 2030 strategy applies to the US-based manufacturer. As a result, Jeep will start producing electric cars.

The first one will be a small SUV, which was teased recently. As you can see, the car has similar proportions to the current Compass or Renegade, and features some design cues that we already seen in the line-up.

According to Stellantis, Jeep will launch its first electric car in early 2023 which means next year, on this very time, we’ll have it.

There are no technical details, but we can speculate and say that the powertrain will be borrowed from the current Opel/Citroen/Peugeot line-up. Its not a sure thing, but we can agree that this might be a solution.