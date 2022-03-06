A few years ago, Fiat had the Ulysse, a people carrier that went off the line-up due to slow sales. But the Italian car manufacturer has decided to bring back the moniker. This time, the MPV will be fully electric and will borrow the Citroen, Peugeot and Opel layout we have seen on other people carrier vehicles.

The new 2022 Fiat E-Ulysse will feature a 136 horsepower electric engine and will be available with two different batteries: a 50 kWh battery pack and a 75 kWh battery.

The larger one will deliver around 330 kilometers of range.

The new Fiat E-Ulysse will be available in 5, 7 and 8 seats, each one of this versions being made in order to satify different needs in the market.

The market launch will take place soon, and there are no news about the price (so you can compare with the current offer).